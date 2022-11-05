Thaggede Le Review: Naveen Chandra Shines in This Crime Thriller

Filmmaker Srinivas Raju made his directorial debut in the Telugu film industry with the newly-released crime thriller Thaggede Le. He has previously directed two Kannada crime thrillers, Dandupalya and Dandupalya 2, which were received well by the masses. So, what does Srinivas’s latest offering have in store for the audiences?

Naveen Chandra and Divya Pillai play the lead roles in the movie. Ananya Raj, Naina Ganguly, Ravi Shankar, Naga Babu, Ayyappa Sharma, Raja Raveendar, Pooja Gandhi, Ravi Kale, and Makarand Deshpande have played pivotal roles in the movie. The film has been produced by N Akhilesh Reddy, Prem Kumar Pandey and PV Subba Reddy. The movie was released in theatres on November 4 and it’s getting a good response.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

Story

Thaggede Le’s plot revolves around the life of software engineer Eshwar (Naveen Chandra), who crosses paths with a girl named Liza (Ananya Raj) at a party. The duo soon becomes close and ends up getting physically intimate with each other. While Eshwar wishes to take their casual relationship forward, Liza doesn’t reciprocate his emotions and eventually rejects him. Eshwar then decides to move on in life and ties the nuptial knot with Devi (Divya Pillai). However, his life takes an unexpected turn with Liza’s return, which leads to several complications in his marriage with Devi.

Acting Performances

Naveen Chandra ticks all the boxes right with his portrayal of Eshwar. His exemplary performance is one of the highlights of Thaggede Le. He perfectly enacted the nuances of his character, who is traumatised by his ex-lover Liza. Divya Pillai and Ananya Raj managed to pull off their respective characters efficiently too. Apart from the lead actors, the film’s supporting cast, including Makarand Deshpande, Ravi Shankar and Pooja Gandhi, also puts forth an impressive performance. However, comedians Getup Srinu and Auto Ramprasad appear in blink-and-you-miss-it appearances with no prominent contribution to the plot.

Advertisement

Technical Aspects

Team Thaggede Le does a decent job on the technical front. The visuals captured by cinematographer Venkat Prasad are mesmerising while Charan Arjun also does a commendable job with the film’s background score. However, Garry BH could have left some of the scenes on the editing desk, which could have made Thaggede Le a more slick and entertaining film.

What Works?

Naveen Chandra, Divya Pillai and Ananya Raj’s performances make it a riveting watch. The film’s spectacular visuals are also to marvel at. The action sequences in the film are choreographed well.

Advertisement

What Doesn’t Work?

The makers have nothing novel to offer to the audience in terms of Thaggede Le’s plot. The film’s screenplay is a total hit and a miss. The crime thriller’s far-fetched logic may make you giggle instead of sending chills down your spine.

Read all the Latest Movies News here