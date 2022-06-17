Thalaivar 169: Rajinikanth's Upcoming Film with 'Beast' Director Titled 'Jailer'

Superstar Rajinikanth’s next film with ‘Beast’ director Nelson Dilipkumar has been unveiled by Sun Pictures. The production house has revealed the title of ‘Thalaivar 169’ as ‘Jailer’.

the 71-year-old actor will be seen in a new film directed by Nelson, produced by Sun Pictures and with music composed by ‘Rockstar’ Anirudh Ravichander. As per reports, shooting is set to begin in late July or early August this year, while currently the director is in the process of finalizing the storyline for the film.

Tamil actor Sivakathikeyan is also said to be starring in the movie. Sources said that he will play the younger version of Rajinikanth’s character. The information has not yet been confirmed by the film crew.

The film is said to be action-thriller. The poster of ‘Jailer’ shared by Sun Pictures shows the title along with a bloodstained butcher knife hanging in the backdrop.

Earlier, Rajinikanth starrer Annaatthe, directed by Siruthai Siva, which was released last year for Deepavali, received mixed reviews. Similarly, director Nelson Dilipkumar’s last film ‘Beast’ starring actor Vijay had also received average reviews. Thus, it is being said that Rajinikanth and Nelson are busy with the idea of ​​making the movie Jailer success.

Moreover, in April, speculations were rife that Rajinikanth has decided to opt out of Nelson Dilipkumar’s new project as he was unhappy with the latter’s work in ‘Beast’. In contrast to the rumors, the entire writing part was handled by Nelson.

