Thalaivar 171: Rajinikanth To Team Up With This Director Instead of Cibi Chakaravarthi?

Legendary actor Rajinikanth is currently busy shooting for his highly anticipated Tamil film Jailer, which is scheduled to hit the cinemas in April 2023. After wrapping up the shoot for the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial, he will kick off the production of Lal Salaam, directed by his daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth and produced by Lyca Productions. As per his two-film deal with the banner, Rajinikanth has yet another film, tentatively titled Thalaivar 171, in the pipeline.

It was previously reported that Cibi Chakaravarthi will don the director’s hat for Thalaivar 171. However, speculations are rife that the filmmaker is no longer associated with the project, as Rajinikanth was reportedly not satisfied with his script. Now, if the rumours are to be believed, Love Today director Pradeep Ranganathan is being considered by Lyca Productions to helm Thalaivar 171.

After marking his directorial debut with the 2019 film Comali, Pradeep Ranganathan became a force to reckon with after he directed Love Today, which was released in theatres in November this year. Produced on a shoestring budget of Rs 5 crore, the rom-com drama went on to mint over Rs 100 crore at the box office. In addition to direction, Pradeep also wrote the screenplay and played the protagonist in the Tamil film. Love Today not only made great strides in Tamil Nadu, but it also garnered immense love in the Telugu-speaking states.

If Pradeep Ranganathan gets roped in to direct Thalaivar 171, then it will mark his first-ever collaboration with superstar Rajinikanth.

In other news, Rajinikanth’s flop 2002 film Baba was re-released in theatres after 20 years on the occasion of his 72nd birthday (December 12). For its re-release, the supernatural actioner was cut down by 30 minutes, and its climax was also revised to suit the liking of present-day moviegoers. And much to everyone’s surprise, Baba has been witnessing an impressive run on the big screen, with almost all shows in Tamil Nadu and other South Indian states being full.

