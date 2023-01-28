Jayaveena Vijaykumar, the daughter of popular Tamil actor Vijaykumar, famous as Thalaivasal Vijay, is now engaged to Tamil Nadu Ranji Trophy Player Aparajith Baba. The couple announced social media platforms. Sharing a photo on Instagram, she wrote, “To new beginnings!" she added the hashtag “engaged," in the caption. The couple looks adorable as they smile at the camera. Jayaveena looks stunning in a golden silk saree that she paired with a pink blouse. On the other hand, the cricketer donned a grey shirt and black pants.

Friends and family have flooded the comments section with congratulatory messages for the engaged couple. Gujarat Titans player Sai Sudharsan dropped multiple red heart emojis in the comments section. Mumbai Indian Player Sanjay Yadav also wrote, “congrats Apar bhai." Cricketer Shreyas Gopal also sent his congratulatory message along with Arun Karthick KB, Jason Holder and Smit Patel among others.

Baba Aparajith was a member of the team Chennai Super Kings in Indian Premier League (IPL) for five seasons. He represented team India in the 2012 Under 19 World Cup tournament. Being an all-rounder, the right-hand batsman was the leading run scorer for team Tamil Nadu in the 2017-18 Ranji Trophy tournament. So far, he has taken 100+ wickets in his first-class cricketing career as an off-break bowler.

Jayaveena is an Indian swimmer and has always been passionate about sports. She has also won several medals. She also earned herself the title of the youngest swimmer to win a medal at the National Games.

Actor Thalaivasal Vijay has worked in more than 200 films in Tamil, Malayalam and Telugu. The veteran actor was last seen in films such as Laththi, Yaanai and D Block. He is expected to appear in much more films in the future.

