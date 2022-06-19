Thalapathy 66: First Look of Vijay To Release On His Birthday Eve, Makers Treat Fans With Teaser Pic

The first look of Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna’s upcoming movie, dubbed Thalapathy 66, is not far away from us. On Sunday, the Vamshi Paidipally directorial has revealed that the first look will release on Tuesday. Coincidentally, Tuesday evening also marks Vijay’s birthday eve. Ahead of the first look release, the makers dropped the teaser of the first look.

In the picture, Vijay stands solo with a bag on his shoulder. The actor has his back against the camera. The black-and-white picture features the teaser release date, June 21, and time, 6:01 PM.

Advertisement

Thalapathy 66 marks Vijay and Rashmika’s first film together. Following the film’s muhuratam, Rashmika took to Instagram and shared her excitement about working with the Tamil superstar. “Ok now this feels like something else.. ❤️❤️ Been watching sir for years and years and now to do everything that I’ve been wanting to do.. act with him, dance with him, take his nazar, talk to him.. everything .. yaaaaay finally! 😄❤️

An absolute delight," she wrote.

Advertisement

Thalapathy 66’s music has been composed by Thaman and boasts of a stellar star cast that includes Prabhu, Jaya Sudha, Sangeetha, Samyuktha and Shaam. Last month, Prakash Raj revealed that he was also going to feature in Thalapathy 66. Prakash Raj tweeted a picture of himself with Vijay and wrote, “Hai Chellam ssss. We are back Thalapathy 66."

The addition of Prakash Raj in the cast of Thalapathy 66 has only added to the chatter around the film. Thalapathy 66 is being produced by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers of the film are counting on the stardom of Vijay to propel the movie to success.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.