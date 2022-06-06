Thalapathy 66 First-Look Poster May Be Revealed on Vijay's Birthday

Vijay, often referred to as Thalapathy by his fans, is one of the biggest stars of South cinema. His last movie was Beast, which received mixed reviews from the audience and critics. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial had decent success at the box office and collected Rs 236 crore worldwide. Now, Vijay’s fans are eagerly waiting for his next movie, which is tentatively titled Thalapathy 66. The film has generated tremendous buzz on social media and is trending for the last few weeks.

If reports are to be believed, the first look poster and title of Thalapathy 66 will be revealed soon. The makers of Thalapathy 66 are planning to launch the title and first look poster of the film on Vijay’s birthday which is on June 22.

Advertisement

A major part of the film has already been shot in Hyderabad. It was also revealed recently that the Chennai schedule of Thalapathy 66 is set to begin in the first week of June and that a huge set has been erected in the city for the same.

Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Thalapathy 66 features Rashmika Mandanna as the lead actress. Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are excited to see him romancing the 26-year-old who delivered a major hit this year with Pushpa: The Rise.

Thalapathy 66’s music has been composed by Thaman and boasts of a stellar star cast which includes Prabhu, Jaya Sudha, Sangeetha, Samyuktha and Shaam.

Last month, Prakash Raj revealed that he was also going to feature in Thalapathy 66. Prakash Raj tweeted a picture of himself with Vijay and wrote, “Hai Chellam ssss. We are back Thalapathy 66."

Advertisement

The addition of Prakash Raj in the cast of Thalapathy 66 has only added to the chatter around the film. Thalapathy 66 is being produced by Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations. The makers of the film are counting on the stardom of Vijay to propel the movie to success.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.