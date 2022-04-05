Thalapathy 66: Rashmika Mandanna To Star With Vijay In Upcoming Tamil Movie, Fans Celebrate

South Superstar Thalapathy Vijay’s fans are always eager to know about their favourite actor’s upcoming projects and the developments around them. Talking about his much talked about flick Thalapathy 66, there is an intriguing detail from the film, that will make fans rejoice. On Tuesday, the makers of Vijay’s film announced the name of the actress who will be sharing the screen space with Vijay.

There has been a lot of buzz around the announcement of the actress’ name. Many cine buffs speculated the name of Pushpa: The Rise star Rashmika Mandanna and their guess has turned out to be correct. Rashmika Mandanna, who is celebrating her birthday today, has been roped in for Thalapathy 66.

By sharing a photo of the actress, the makers of the film took to Twitter and made an announcement for the same They wrote, “Wishing the talented and gorgeous @iamRashmika a very Happy Birthday! Welcome onboard #Thalapathy66@actorvijay @directorvamshi #RashmikaJoinsThalapathy66."

Soon after the announcement was made, fans started celebrating the actress being roped in for the film.

Helmed by Vamshi Paidipally, Thalapathy 66 marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna.

Speaking about the process of finalising the lead actress of Thalapathy 66, the names of many actresses have made it to the internet. Apart from Rashmika Mandanna, it was being speculated that Tamannaah Bhatia could also roped in to feature opposite Thalapathy Vijay. Reports also had it, Kriti Sanon will make her Tamil debut with this film. However, now it is confirmed that Rashmika and Vijay will sizzle together in Thalapathy 66.

As per a report by Indian Express, in September last year, Sri Venkateshwara Creations had announced that Vijay will star in their upcoming Tamil production venture. “With immense pleasure and happiness, we at Sri Venkateswara Creations announce our first ever Tamil film with Thalapathy Vijay. We are extremely excited about this much anticipated project and could not have asked for a better beginning then being associated with Thalapathy Vijay. This will for sure be a proudest project for us," the statement read.

Speaking about his work front, Vijay is awaiting the release of his film Beast, which will hit screens on April 13. Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu.

