Thalapathy 66: Vijay, Rashmika Mandanna Kick Start Shooting for Vamshi Paidipally’s Film; See Pics

It was just yesterday that the makers of the upcoming movie Thalapathy Vijay starrer film Thalapathy 66, sent fans into a tizzy. They announced that in the Tamil film, Rashmika Mandanna will be seen romancing Vijay in the flick. And today, on April 6, the makers kick-started the shooting for the for with National Award-winning director Vamshi Paidipally. The movie was launched today with a pooja ceremony in Chennai

Some pictures from the commencement of the shoot are surfacing online that see Rashmika along with Vijay Thalapathy on the sets of the film. While Rashmika looks radiant dressed in a yellow tie and dyed lehenga and a designer choli, Vijay slipped into his casual best for the shoot. The two were all smiles during the shoot for the film as they pose for the clicks. The film’s team were also captured in the lens as they started shooting for the film together with the star cast.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Talking about details of the project, helmed by National Award-Winning director Vamshi Paidipally and produced by the National-Award winning producer Dil Raju and Shirish of Sri Venkateswara Creations, Thalapathy 66 will be mounted on a lavish scale. dawill be looking after different crafts of the movie. Sensational composer S Thaman who’s in top form will render soundtracks for the movie. While Vamshi Paidipally penned the first-of-its-kind subject for Vijay, the film is going to be a technical brilliance.

Alongside Vamshi Paidipally, the story and screenplay were penned by Hari and Ashishor Solomon. Karthick Palani will crank the camera, while KL Praveen will take care of editing. Sri Harshith Reddy and Sri Hanshitha are the co-producers of the film. Sunil Babu and Vaishnavi Reddy are the production designers.

With all the buzz around Thalapathy 66, and considering that the lead actors and core technical team are on a success spree and are enjoying the top spot in their respective artistries- the movie is surely one of the highly anticipated films of the year.

Thalapathy 66 marks the first collaboration between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna. Other details about the film will be announced soon.

Speaking about his work front, Vijay is awaiting the release of his film Beast, which will hit screens on April 13. Rashmika Mandanna, meanwhile, is set to make her Bollywood debut with Mission Majnu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.