The much-anticipated Thalapathy 67, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and starring actor Vijay, has announced Netflix as its digital partner. The makers have shared a few developments recently, including the names of key cast members. After nearly 14 years, Trisha Krishnan will reunite with Vijay in Thalapathy 67. The two were last shown together on the big screen in Kuruvi (2008). The character posters for the eight actors who have been cast in supporting parts in the movie were also made public.

The most recent update about the movie concern the acquisition of its digital and satellite rights by Sun TV and Netflix, respectively. After finishing its theatrical run, Netflix will begin streaming Thalapathy 67.

7 Screen Studio, the banner producing Thalapathy 67, has officially announced global streaming giant Netflix as its digital partner. They shared a tweet that read, “Tudum, Our gang has a new member, and that is Netflix India, our official digital partner of Thalapathy67."

A few hours before this statement, 7 Screen Studio had also tweeted that the satellite rights for Thalapathy 67 had been acquired by Sun TV. The tweet read, “Andha saththam…Indhiya tholaikaaatchigalil mudhal muraiyaaaga (that sound…For the first time on Indian television.) Happy to announce that Sun TV is the satellite partner of Thalapathy 67."

Vijay, who is regarded as one of Tamil cinema's top crowd-pleasers, has begun shooting for his 67th film with a stellar star cast and crew. The movie's tentative title is Thalapathy 67, but the official title will be revealed today at 5:00 p.m.

Along with the lead actors Vijay and Trisha, Thalapathy 67 also stars Sanjay Dutt, legendary Tamil filmmakers Mysskin and Gautham Vasudev Menon, Priya Anand, seasoned actor Mansoor Ali Khan, veteran actor Mathew Thomas, and other well-known actors. Other details about the film are still under wraps.

Thalapathy 67, a gangster film has become one of the most eagerly awaited movies of the year due to the rumour that it is a part of Lokesh Kanagaraj's 'Lokesh Cinematic Universe,' which was developed with Kaithi and Vikram. Following Master, this is Lokesh's second collaboration with Thalapathy Vijay.

