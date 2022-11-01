Thalapathy 67: Vishal And Nivin Pauly On Board For This Lokesh Kanagaraj Directorial?

Tamil superstar Thalapathy Vijay is currently busy filming Vamshi Paidipally’s highly anticipated film Varisu, which is slated for a Pongal 2023 release. After wrapping up the upcoming mass entertainer, Vijay will kick off the shooting of his next, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. Touted to be a gangster drama, Thalapathy 67 has made headlines, yet again, as a recent update related to the Kollywood film has created quite some buzz among fans.

Ever since the film was announced, several speculations about the star cast of this Thalapathy Vijay-starrer have been doing the rounds on social media. According to reports, the makers are in talks with Nivin Pauly and Vishal to have them on board as antagonists in the Lokesh Kanagaraj directorial.

It was previously reported that Malayalam actor Prithviraj Sukumaran was approached to play one of the villains in Thalapathy 67. However, due to date clashes, he could not be a part of the much-talked-about project. Now, it seems that Nivin will replace Prithviraj in the gangster drama.

Recently, director Lokesh Kanagaraj was spotted on the set of Vishal’s film Mark Anthony, which sparked speculations about the actor joining the cast of Thalapathy 67. A video of the actor-director duo from Mark Anthony’s set also went viral on Twitter.

Meanwhile, renowned actors Trisha, Gautham Vasudev Menon, Mysskin, Sanjay Dutt, and Mathew Thomas, among others, are said to have been approached to play prominent roles in Thalapathy 67. However, no official announcement about the film’s cast has been made by the makers yet. Produced by Seven Screen Studio, the Tamil film is expected to go on floors in December this year.

