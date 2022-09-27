Thalapathy 67: Will Netflix Acquire Digital Rights?

Thalapathy Vijay and Lokesh Kanagaraj are all set to work together in the highly anticipated Tamil film, tentatively titled Thalapathy 67. The movie has been in the news ever since its inception for various reasons. The shooting of this Vijay-starrer is yet to go on floors. According to the latest reports, the makers of Thalapathy 67 are already in talks with OTT platforms for the upcoming film’s digital rights.

It has been reported that Netflix is trying to acquire the post-theatrical rights of Thalapathy 67. The streaming platform is ready to pay as much as Rs 125 crores to acquire the film’s digital rights, suggest media reports. On the other hand, Sony is planning on acquiring the audio rights for the film. The audio license acquisition is believed to cost up to Rs 14 crores to the company.

Top showsha video

Advertisement

This is the first time that a movie is getting so much business even before its shooting gets kicked off. Thalapathy 67 is being dubbed as a pan-India film. There is a lot of buzz around the film, given its director’s recent success with Vikram.

Thalapathy 67 is likely to be set in the same universe as Vikram and Kaithi. According to reports, Fahadh Faasil might reprise his role as Amar in the film. Speculations are rife that the makers have already extended an offer to Fahadh. The gangster drama will also reportedly feature Samantha Ruth Prabhu in a key role.

According to the OTT play, the movie will go on floors in December this year. Trisha and Arjun Das are already confirmed to star in the film. Arjun Das might serve as another link between Thalapathy 67 and Vikram as he played one of the key villains in Kaithi. He even reprised his role in Vikram for a short cameo along with Suriya, who played Rolex in the movie. In addition to this star cast, Sanjay Dutt was reportedly paid a hefty sum of Rs 10 crores to play the villain in the film.

Read all the Latest Movies News and Breaking News here