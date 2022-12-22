Thalapathy Vijay And Rashmika Mandanna’s Varisu Audio Launch Date Announced

Amid much anticipation, the makers of Varisu finally announced the upcoming film’s audio launch date and left ardent fans of Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in a frenzy. The much-awaited Kollywood film’s audio launch event is scheduled to take place on December 24 at the Nehru Indoor Stadium in Chennai from 4:00 PM onwards. On Wednesday, December 21, Sri Venkateswara Creations rolled out an official announcement about the same on Twitter.

Along with sharing a 33-second-long clip, featuring Thalapathy Vijay sending out flying kisses to his fans, the production house tweeted, “The stage is set for the BOSS to arrive. #VarisuAudioLaunch is on Dec 24th from 4 PM onwards."

The audio launch event of a Thalapathy Vijay film will be held two years after his last big-screen venture Master. Therefore, the makers are expecting a large number of fans to show up at the highly anticipated event. According to reports, the passes for Varisu’s audio launch event have already been distributed among members of Vijay’s fan clubs.

Team Varisu has already released three songs, namely Ranjithame, Thee Thalapathy and the newly released Soul of Varisu, from the film’s album so far. Now, speculations are rife that Anirudh Ravichander, who has sung the film’s fourth single, will be performing it, live, at the audio launch event. In addition to that, the makers are said to have planned a string of surprises for the audience.

Previously, in a now-deleted tweet, Bigg Boss Tamil 5 winner Raju Jeyamohan had revealed that he’d be hosting the audio launch event of Varisu. Raju had also shared the event’s date before its official announcement in his tweet, which read, “Update: Happy to be anchoring for Thalapathy Vijay sir #Varisu Audio launch! Eagerly awaiting!!! Audio from December 24. Thank you Jagadish #Thalapathy66 #DilRaju #VarisuAudioLaunch."

Varisu is all set to debut in theatres on January 12, on the auspicious occasion of Pongal 2023.

