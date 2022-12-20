Home » News » Movies » Thalapathy Vijay Attends Atlee’s Wife's Baby Shower, Gifts This to the Couple

Thalapathy Vijay Attends Atlee’s Wife's Baby Shower, Gifts This to the Couple

Atlee and Priya Atlee recently held a baby shower function which was attended by their close ones.

By: Entertainment Bureau

Edited By: Srijita Sen

News18.com

Last Updated: December 20, 2022, 14:10 IST

Chennai, India

Atlee, Priya Atlee are expecting their first child
Jawan director Atlee Kumar announced a couple of days ago that he and his wife are set to welcome their first child. On Monday, the couple threw a baby shower, which was attended by their close ones. Photos and videos that have gone viral from the event also show actor Vijay attending it. The actor can be seen donning a blue shirt which he paired with black trousers. He can be seen sitting beside Atlee in one of the photos. In one of the videos, he can also be seen entering with a portrait in his hands. It seems to be a gift for the parents-to-be.

Take a look:

RELATED NEWS

A couple of days ago, Atlee took to social media to announce that he and his wife Priya Atlee are expecting their first baby and seeked blessings and love from their fans and followers. They announced the news with some adorable pictures. The note alongside the photos read, “Happy to announce that we are pregnant need all your blessing and love ❤️❤️Wit love Atlee & Priya"

The couple who has been married for 8 years also released a statement to share this happiness with the world. The statement reads, “We are grateful for all the love and support you have showered upon us over the years, we would like you to continue showing your love to our little one as well. Eagerly waiting to embark on this exciting adventure of bringing our little bundle of happiness into this world with all your blessings."

In 2014, Atlee married actress Krishna Priya after years of love. They aspired together to start a production house “A for Apple Production" and successfully produced two films under their banner. Being married for 8 years now, Atlee & Priya are about to move onto a newer experience in their lives.

first published: December 20, 2022, 14:10 IST
