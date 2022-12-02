Thalapathy Vijay Charged A Hefty Amount For Varisu: Report

South star Thalapathy Vijay is known for his powerful on-screen presence and fierce dance skills. But in real life, the Varisu actor is a cool, reserved individual who leads a simple life. And, he is not very active on social media. Because of this, Vijay’s admirers are curious to learn more about his personal life from his friends and co-workers.

The actor is currently busy shooting for his upcoming film Varisu, directed by Vamsi Paidipally. A source from the set of Varisu has revealed a surprising fact. The source said Vijay is charging Rs 100 crore for this project. The actor also lent his voice to his first single Ranjithame in the film.

The peppy tunes and the sizzling chemistry between Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna were the highlights of this upbeat number. Earlier, a Tamil version of the music was released and became a massive hit among viewers. The track has been composed by S Thaman, while Ramajogayya Sastry has written its lyrics.

The acclaimed actor’s forthcoming film Varisu will be a family comedy, which will be concurrently released in Tamil and Telugu. The film, directed by Vamsi Paidipally, is expected to be released in theatres during Pongal 2023. For his 67th film, which has the working title of Thalapathy 67, Vijay will shortly team up with hitmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj. The gangster drama, which is what it is being billed as, is anticipated to begin filming around the first week of December this year, with a big premiere.

