Home » News » Movies » Thalapathy Vijay Finally Reveals Why He's Not Given Interviews For 10 Years, Recalls Last Interview Was Misinterpreted

Thalapathy Vijay Finally Reveals Why He's Not Given Interviews For 10 Years, Recalls Last Interview Was Misinterpreted

Thalapathy Vijay had not given an interview in over a decade.
Thalapathy Vijay had not given an interview in over a decade.

Thalapathy Vijay revealed the reason behind not giving an interview in the last 10 years. The Beast actor's last interview took place in 2009.

Advertisement
Entertainment Bureau| Trending Desk
Updated: April 14, 2022, 13:45 IST

In his first interview in 10 years, Tamil superstar Vijay revealed why he had decided to stay away from media interactions. Popularly called Thalapathy Vijay by his fans, the actor’s latest movie Beast, which was released on Wednesday, is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar. The 47-year-old actor was interviewed by Nelson for his first interview in a decade. It was during this interaction that the actor revealed the reason behind his decision to not give interviews anymore.

Speaking with Sun TV, Vijay was asked the reason behind not giving interviews. The actor said, “No, not like that. I have free time for interviews but things didn’t work out." Vijay mentioned that about 10 years ago he had given an interview during which he felt that his words were misinterpreted. “In the last interview, I spoke something which turned out to be harsh. So, I wanted to be careful since then," he said.

Advertisement

“I was not happy. Even my family members asked why I had spoken so arrogantly. I then had to call up the person concerned and explain to him that I didn’t mean it like that."

Vijay added that he cannot call up the people who interview him to explain his stance afterward all the time. And to remain away from such hassles, the actor avoided media interactions.

RELATED NEWS

Vijay was referring to a media interaction in 2009 when he was promoting his film Villu. The actor had lost his cool and had a sudden outburst while he was speaking at a press conference. Vijay’s hot temper led to a controversy and the actor refrained from indulging in interviews since then.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s latest film starring Pooja Hegde has received mixed reviews, although fans of the actor continue to share their euphoric reaction. The film opened to packed cinema halls all across Tamil Nadu and other parts of South India on Wednesday. It is reported that the latest box office figures suggest that Beast is well on course to break Ajith Kumar’s Valimai’s record for the highest Day 1 box office collection in Tamil Nadu.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.

Follow us on
Entertainment Bureau Entertainment Bureau brings you all updates from the world of entertainment -- breaking news, Twitter trends, features, movie reviews, exclusive interviews and photos of the biggest stars. Be it the newest kid on the block, or the biggest blockbusters of the month, we have our eyes on everything that goes on in the glitzy world of entertainment. From South cinema to Bollywood and ‘Saas-Bahus’ to ‘K-dramas’, click here to get your share of the latest.

first published: April 14, 2022, 13:45 IST