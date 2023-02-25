Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Varisu and Ajith Kumar’s Thunivu clashed at the box office on January 11, 2023. The Pongal clash got fans of both superstars excited. Vijay and Ajith are two of the biggest superstars in Tamil Nadu and their fans were excited to see who the ultimate king of the box office will be. Though the box office collections saw Thalapathy Vijay winning the competition, the debate over who the superstar is seems never-ending.

Recently, in an interview legendary actor-politician Rajinikanth appreciated Thalapathy Vijay for his acting in Varisu. The Jailer star also said that Vijay has reached a platform where calling him a superstar is now appropriate. However, a few fans of Rajinikanth disagree with him, and this statement has only fueled the debate further between Thalapathy Vijay and Ajith Kumar fans.

In January, there was a midnight brawl between the fans of two stars outside a movie theatre in Koyambedu, Tamil Nadu. Ajith and Vijay clashed at the box office after eight years and their movies attracted a sizable crowd of admirers. The two celebrities’ movie posters were destroyed by the fans in the commotion.

In a separate incident, Ajith’s fan Bharath Kumar was hurt when he leapt from a slow-moving truck on Poonamallee highways close to the Rohini theatre out of excitement for the release of Thunivu. As reported by the police, Bharath Kumar, an admirer of Ajith Kumar, died from his injuries on Poonamallee highways close to Rohini Theatre in Chennai. He had come to the theatre to see the 1 a.m. show of the movie.

The heist thriller Thunivu, featuring Ajith Kumar, Manju Warrier, John Kokken, Samuthirakani, and GM Sundar, was directed by H Vinoth. Producer Boney Kapoor is behind it. The family entertainer Varisu, starred Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Khushbu, Prabhu, and Yogi Babu.

