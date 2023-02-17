Prime Video today announced the exclusive streaming premiere of Varisu, the Tamil action blockbuster starring Thalapathy Vijay. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the film boasts of a power-packed cast including Rashmika Mandanna, Prakash Raj, Yogi Kumar, Sarath Kumar, Shaam, Prabhu, and Meka Srikanth playing pivotal roles. Prime members in India and over 240 countries worldwide can stream Varisu from February 22 in Tamil along with Telugu, and Malayalam language dubs on the service.

With a majestic backdrop, Varisu beautifully showcases the importance of family, and how situations that put a strain on relations, also test the veritable strength of those very ties. Head of a loving, joint family, business tycoon- Rajendran (Sarath Kumar) involuntarily pits his three sons against each other in his pursuit to find the worthy successor from amongst them. While the two older sons Jai (Srikanth) and Ajay (Shaam) choose a more unexpected divisive path of destruction, the youngest son- Vijay (Vijay) opts to keep his family together, while defending it from the clutches of a prying enemy.

Advertisement

Commenting on the streaming premiere of the film on Prime Video, Thalapathy Vijay, said, “Varisu is an extremely special film for me. Despite having a palatial backdrop, in essence it is deeply emotional and family-oriented. We had a phenomenal time making it, and are overwhelmed by the love and response the film has received thus far, from the audience that has watched it in cinemas. And we’re thrilled that even more of our fans in over 240 countries and territories will now be able to watch this film when it streams on Prime Video."

Advertisement

Director Vamshi Paidipally, added, “As a filmmaker, it is extremely heartening to see the audience shower their love and appreciation on your film. Varisu is a complete family entertainer that has action, comedy, drama, romance, and more, appealing to audiences of every age group. Complementing the engaging storyline are the impeccable performances by a star-studded ensemble cast and catchy music that elevate the film further, making it a must-watch. Following an extremely successful theatrical run, we are delighted that even more viewers will now be able to enjoy Varisu, when it premieres on Prime Video from 22 February."

Advertisement

Prime members in India and across 240 countries and territories worldwide can stream the film from February 22 in Tamil, along with language dubs in Telugu, and Malayalam.

Read all the Latest Movies News here