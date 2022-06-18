Thalapathy Vijay Resumes Shooting For His 66th Film in Chennai

Tamil star Thalapathy Vijay’s 66th movie, directed by Vamshi Paidipally, has entered its third phase of shooting. The shooting will now be held in Chennai. Earlier, two schedules of the movie were completed in Chennai and Hyderabad.

According to reports, the crew of the movie will now be filming a fight scene. The scene is expected to be shot at Gokulam Studio in Chennai. Sources from the film’s unit said that the fourth phase of the shooting will begin in Hyderabad. The fourth phase is expected to start next month.

Recently, some images of the sets and the supposed fight scene got leaked on social media. The photos were from a fight scene inside a nursery, according to reports. In the scene, Vijay was trying to save Rashmika Mandanna from molesters while she was buying some plants inside a nursery.

The movie Thalapathy 66 is a family entertainer and it is expected to be an emotional drama. The film has been bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banner of Sri Venkateshwara Creations. Other than Vijay and Rashmika, the film stars Prakash Raj, Sarathkumar, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Prabhu, Jayasudha, Srikanth and Sangeeta Krish. The movie is expected to be released in early 2023.

According to sources, the film’s title and first look teaser are ready and it could be released soon. The movie has been tentatively titled as Thalapathy 66 and the first look poster and video of the movie could be released on June 22, on the birthday of Vijay.

A few reports also claim that the movie could be titled as Vaarishu, which means heir. However, there is no official confirmation about this.

