Thalapathy Vijay Set to Star in MS Dhoni's Film; Announcement Likely to Be on Actor's Birthday?

It has been reported that MS Dhoni is gearing up to set his foot in Kollywood film industry along with ‘Thalapathy’ Vijay. According to reports, MS Dhoni, who is planning to start off his screen journey from Kollywood, has approached actor Vijay and asked him to act in his film. Meanwhile, Thalapathy Vijay, who is currently starring in ‘Thalapathy 66’, has accepted Dhoni’s request, while it has been announced that the first look poster with the title of the film ‘Thalapathy 66’ will be released on June 21 at 6:01 pm. The official announcement of ‘Thalapathy 67’ is also expected on June 22, ahead of actor Vijay’s birthday.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, affectionately known by cricket fans as ‘Thala’, is currently planning to make films under Dhoni production. Earlier, there were talks that actor Vijay will be starring in a film which is to be produced by Dhoni’s production company and that the film ‘Thalapathy 68’ will probably be produced by his company. Reports also say that Dhoni will be seen in a cameo in the film, which has given a lot of excitement to the Thala and Thalapathy fans. An official announcement is expected soon.

Eventually, Dhoni has ventured into various industries such as poultry, agriculture, brewery, gym, and clothing. His next venture is to become a successful producer. For this, he has started a company called Dhoni Entertainment. After retiring from the International Cricket, Dhoni is currently captain of Chennai Super Kings in the IPL. It has also been said that Nayanthara has been roped in to play the heroine for his first project. However, a statement from Dhoni said that no such agreement has been reached so far.

Meanwhile, Dhoni and Vijay met at the shooting site a few months back. It has now been revealed that they were talking about the film deal in the context of what they said was ‘friendly’ then. It seems that Vijay has agreed to act in Dhoni’s production.

