Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast's Telugu Theatrical Rights Sold for This Price

Seeing Thalapathy Vijay’s stardom, Beast is in huge demand for its theatrical rights in the domestic and international markets. With the biggest amount ever paid for a Vijay-starrer film, the overseas rights of Beast were at a whopping price of Rs 32 crores. Meanwhile, the latest we hear is that the Telugu theatrical rights of the film have been sold for Rs 11 crores.

The film has been shot on a large scale in the picturesque locations of Chennai and Georgia. All prepped up to come in cinema halls on April 13, Beast will be clashing with the most anticipated movie of the year, KGF Chapter 2. Headlined by Kollywood superstar Yash, the period action film will be released in theatres on April 14.

As of now, the makers have unveiled two songs from the upcoming action-thriller. The second single, titled Jolly O Gymkhana, is penned by Ku Karthik, composed by Anirudh Ravichander, and sung by Vijay. The song has been well received by the audience.

Advertisement

Meanwhile, another single titled Arabic Kuthu lyrical video song Halamithi Habibo is all over the internet. The song has over 200 million views on YouTube.

Helmed by Nelson Dilipkumar, and backed by Sun Pictures, the film has cinematography by Manoj Paramahamsa. Along with Vijay, the film features Pooja Hegde in the female lead role. Meanwhile, it also has Selvaraghavan, Yogi Babu, VTV Ganesh, Redin Kingsley, and Aparna Das among others.

Speaking of Nelson Dilipkumar, the director last year delivered the film titled Doctor, which emerged as a sensational success at the box office. With Sivakarthikeyan in the lead, the action-comedy was well received by the audience and critics.

After the release of Vijay’s first pan-India film, the director will start working on his next project with superstar Rajinikanth. An official statement has also been issued in this regard.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and Ukraine-Russia War Live Updates here.