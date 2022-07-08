Thalapathy Vijay to Soon Join Instagram? What We Know

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the leading South Indian actors, and he has been ruling the hearts of many with his brilliant performance one film at a time. Now, a recent report suggests that Thalapathy Vijay is soon going to make his Instagram debut.

Vijay has official Twitter and Facebook pages with 78 lakh and 39 lakh followers respectively. While both profiles are verified, Vijay is only active on Twitter.

But he was not there on Instagram. However, the actor has reportedly decided to make his Instagram entry. And a page in the name of the actor has been created recently, and it’s been in private now. While Vijay is expected to start posting on Instagram soon.

After this news, his fans got excited and they are eagerly waiting to see his Insta profile.

On the work front, Vijay has completed 25 years of working in the cine industry. He made his acting debut in the film Naalaiya Theerpu. And later collaborated with his father SA Chandrasekhar for many movies.

He is busy shooting for Varisu, an upcoming Tamil language film, written and directed by Vamshi Paidpally, Hari, and Ahishor Solomon. Dil Raju and Sirish are producing it under the banner of Sri Venkateswara Creations.

The movie features Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna in the lead roles, their first on-screen collaboration. Apart from these two, the film also has Prakash Raj, Prabhu, Shaam, Sangeetha, Khushbu, Samyuktha Shamuganathan, and Yogi Babu in crucial roles. The music for this movie is composed by Thaman. The film crew is planning to release this film next year on the occasion of Pongal.

After Varisu, Vijay will next be seen in Thalapathy 67, which will be directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and is expected to release in April 2023.

