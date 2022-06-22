Thalapathy Vijay Turns 48: Dhanush, Hansika Motwani, Venkat Prabhu, Others Send Best Wishes

Thalapathy Vijay has turned 48 today but it looks like he is ageing backwards. The superstar has been ruling the hearts of many with his blockbuster performances. On his birthday and the evening before it, the actor shared his first look and second look from his upcoming film Varisu. On his birthday, several stars from the south film fraternity extended their warm wishes and greetings. From Dhanush, Hansika Motwani, Sarathkumar, Anirudh Ravichander to Khushbu Sundar and A.R Murugadoss, the birthday wishes for the Beast actor came from all.

Advertisement

Superstar Dhanush wrote, “Happy birthday dear @actorvijay sir .. thank you for paving the way for us and making us believe."

Hansika Motwani took to her Twitter account and wished her Puli co-star like this, “Happy Birthday Vijay Sir.”

Maanaadu director Venkat Prabhu shared a photo on Twitter wishing Vijay. In the photo, Venkat can be seen taking a selfie with Vijay. The duo can be seen smiling for the camera. The filmmaker captioned the photo, “Happy Birthday Vijay na! Love you! God bless!” with the hashtag ‘HBD dear Thalapathy Vijay.’

Advertisement

Actress Manjima Mohan also wished the Mersal actor and wrote, “Happy birthday Vijay sir! Have a wonderful year ahead.”

Advertisement

Actor turned politician, R Sarath Kumar also penned a heartfelt note on Thalapathy Vijay’s special day. He shared a photo, in which Kumar and Vijay can be seen engrossed in a conversation. Kumar wrote, “May the heaven’s choicest blessing be showered upon you on this special day, Vijay. May you be blessed with good health, peace, happiness, and success in all your endeavors.”

Advertisement

“My brother… may you be blessed with more luck, happiness, success and blessings of the Lord on your birthday today and forever. Happy birthday. Keep shining," wrote actress Khushbu Sundar.

Murugadoss tweeted: “Happy Birthday, Vijay sir. Many more returns of the day! Have a happy and healthy life ahead."

Sathish Krishnan wished his Beast co-actor good health and shared a photo with Vijay. “Happy birthday to Tamil Nattu, #Varisu idhya Thalapathy Vijay sir. Wishing good health and lots of success Vijay,” tweeted Sathish.

Amritha Aiyer, who was seen opposite Thalapathy in Bigil, also wished him. She shared the Varisu poster that was tweeted by Vijay himself yesterday. Amritha wrote, “Happy Birthday to my Thalapathy Vijay sir, You look dapper. Love you always,” she added hashtags, “HBD Dear Thalapathy Vijay" and “Happy Birthday Vijay."

Music composer Anirudh Ravichander also shared a reel on his Instagram. He composed a track that he dedicated to Thalapathy and titled Cucumba. He can be seen singing to the tune of the song with Bjorn Surrao and Beast director Nelson Dilipkumar.

He captioned the post, “Happy birthday dearest Thalapathy. For my Thalapathy, now ready the firecracker!”

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.