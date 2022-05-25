Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast Fails To Impress Audiences In Telugu States

Thalapathy Vijay’s much anticipated Tamil film Beast was released in theatres on April 13. Beast was released simultaneously in Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and Hindi languages. The expectations from the movie were quite high, but the film opened to a tepid response at the box office. The film received negative reviews from day one and then it faced a tough challenge from KGF: Chapter 2, which released on April 14 in theatres and registered a record collection at the box office. Beast faced a tough competition from this Yash starrer action-drama in the second week.

However, despite the negative reviews and subdued response from the audiences the Nelson Dilipkumar directorial was able to gross Rs 200 crore worldwide at the box office.

Though Beast did an overall significant business, its underperformance in the Telugu states was not impressive. The film got a lukewarm response from the Telugu audience. The reason behind Beast’s failure is speculated to be poor promotions in Telugu states along with the dominance of KGF: Chapter2, which emerged as a first choice for the moviegoers.

Beast did a collection of around Rs 7.42 crore from Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. In Nizam, Beast collected Rs 2.45 crore, Rs 1.10 crore in Ceded, Rs 0.90 crore from Uttaranchal, Rs 0.63 crore from East and Rs 0.62 crore West. Along with this, the film did a business of Rs 0.80 crore in Guntur, Rs 0.52 crore in Krishna and Rs 0.40 crore from Nellore. In total, the gross theatrical business of Beast was Rs 10.68 crore in the Telugu states, and as per reports, the Vijay-starrer suffered a loss of about Rs 3.26 crore.

Beast State Wise Box Office Collection Breakup:

Tamil Nadu: Rs 127.1 Crore gross

Andhra/ Telangana: Rs 13.2 Crore gross

Karnataka: Rs 13.3 Crore gross

Kerala: Rs 10.65 Crore gross

Rest Of India: Rs 4 Crore gross

India: 168.25 Crore gross

Overseas: Rs 66.8 Crore gross

Worldwide: Rs 235.05 Crore gross

Along with Vijay, Beast featured Pooja Hegde, VTV Ganesh, Selvaraghavan, Ankur Vital, Redin Kingsley, Sathish, Yogi Babu and Aparna Das among others in the lead roles. The film is now available on Netflix. It is being streamed in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam and Hindi.

