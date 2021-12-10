Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast First Look Most Liked, Retweeted Post From Film Industry in 2021

Twitter on Thursday announced that Thalapathy Vijay’s post revealing the first look of his upcoming movie Beast was the most retweeted and liked tweet from the Indian film industry in the year 2021.

Thalapathy Vijay, earlier this year in June, had posted about his upcoming movie Beast. The tweet has received over 3.42 lakh likes and has over 10,000 retweets. The actor’s post on a selfie with fans was the most retweeted in the entertainment industry in the year 2020.

Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Beast is being directed by Nelson Dilip Kumar and produced by Sun Pictures. Pooja Hegde plays the lead female actor. The movie also stars Aparna Das and Yogibabu in lead roles.

Advertisement

Film Beast is Thalapathy Vijay’s 65th movie and the first look was released on the occasion of Vijay’s Birthday. The movie is also known as Commander 65.

According to Twitter’s announcement, five films from South India were the most talked-about movies from the entertainment industry on Twitter. Among the five movies in two, Thalapathy Vijay plays the lead role.

Thalapathy Vijay’s film Master released early this year ranked third, while Beast led the race. Ajith Kumar starrer Valimai ranks second among the most discussed movies on Twitter, while Suriya’s movie Jai Bhim ranked four.

According to Twitter, Sonu Sood is the most talked-about celebrity on Twitter, followed by superstars Akshay Kumar, Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Kam. Alia Bhatt was the most discussed female star from Bollywood followed by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Disha Patani and Anushka Sharma.

Sood was most talked about on Twitter due to his charity during the pandemic. Kumar was discussed on the social media platform due to his movies Bottom and Sooryavanchi. Bollywood King Khan had been trending on Twitter owing to the controversy around his son’s arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB).

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.