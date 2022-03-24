Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast, Yash’s KGF Chapter 2 in First Big Box Office Clash of 2022

Two big-budget movies clashing at the box office is not something we haven’t seen before. However, such clashes often lead to films eating into each other’s business. But it ultimately rests upon the fans of the respective stars who decide which one ultimately takes the cake.

A similar clash is seemingly on its way soon as two of the most awaited films in the south industry are slated to release in the same week. We are talking about the Thalapathy Vijay-starrer Tamil movie Beast and Kannada movie KGF: Chapter 2 starring Yash.

KGF 2 and Thalapathy Vijay’s forthcoming action entertainer were set to clash on April 14 initially. However, the makers of Beast reportedly thought it wouldn’t be great to go in a direct clash with KGF 2 as both are mass entertainers and well hyped. Hence the release of Beast has been rescheduled for April 13. The opening day collections matter a lot at the box office since the first day collections help a lot in adding to the total collections. However, it is merely a one-day difference and strong competition between the two is still imminent.

KGF is the highest-grossing non-commercial Kannada film released in 2018 directed by Prashanth Neel and has grossed over ₹250 crores worldwide. The second part of the film, which is widely cited as the best example of mass films in modern cinema, has been postponed several times due to the COVID19 pandemic and is now officially announced to be released on April 14.

Meanwhile, Beast is a black comedy action thriller directed by Nelson and has Pooja Hegde opposite Vijay. Selvaraghavan and Yogi Babu appear in supporting roles.

Both the films are suited to appeal widely to the audience and it remains to be seen which one will be crowned the winner by the audience.

