Thalapathy Vijay's Birthday Celebration Begins, Beast Co-star Pooja Hegde Shares Actor's Common DP

Thalapathy Vijay is one of the most popular stars of South Cinema and he enjoys a massive fan following. His birthday is no less than a festival for his fans who cut cakes, gather together in large numbers and even flood social media with wishes. As the actor is all set to celebrate his 48th birthday on June 22, looks like the preparation among fans has already begun.

On Saturday, Thalapathy Vijay’s Beast co-star Pooja Hegde took to Twitter and released the ‘Common Display Picture’ for all fandoms for Vijay’s birthday. This image will now be used by all of Vijay’s fans and fan groups as the display picture of their social media handles to mark their favourite actor’s birthday. The picture has been designed by creative designer Shynu Mash. Dropping the common DP, Pooja Hegde wrote, “Super happy & excited to launch the Common DP to celebrate Thalapathy @actorvijay sir’s 48th Birthday!!"

Advertisement

Kajal Aggarwal also shared the same on her social media handle and wrote, “This is for all Thalapathy fans ❤️ Honoured to Release the Common DP on the occasion of Thalapathy @actorvijay birthday! Happy bday VJ! Have a fab one my fav :)" Needless to say, the picture has left fans super excited. Fans are already using the image as their DP on social media platforms.

Meanwhile, if reports are to be believed, the makers of Thalapathy 66 are planning to launch the title and first look poster of the film on Vijay’s birthday. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, Thalapathy 66 also stars Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Thalapathy Vijay was last seen in Beast. The Nelson Dilipkumar directorial received mixed response from the audience and collected Rs 236 crore at the box office worldwide.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News , watch Top Videos and Live TV here.