Thalapathy Vijay's Varasudu Pre-Release Business Touches Rs 16 Crore In Telugu States

Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu is all set to release worldwide on the occasion of Sankranthi 2023. The movie is a bilingual action drama, which will be released in Tamil as Varisu and in Telugu as Varasudu. The Vamshi Paidipally directorial is produced by Dil Raju and Sirish under the banners of Sri Venkateswara Creations and PVP Cinema. It recently did a great pre-release business in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Varasudu has reportedly earned nearly Rs 6 crore in Telangana, Rs 2 crore in Rayalaseema and Rs 8 crore from the rest of Andhra Pradesh, making the total business of Rs 16 crore. The movie’s pre-release ticket sales in Tamil Nadu currently stand at Rs 72 crore and in Karnataka at Rs 7.5 crore. It has also made total ticket sales of Rs 6.5 crore in Kerala. Overall, Varisu’s pre-release business in India has already crossed Rs 106 crores.

Varisu’s theatrical rights were sold at Rs 142 crore in Tamil and Rs 18 crore in Telugu. The makers also took to Twitter on December 4, 2022, to reveal that the movie has sold 12,500 tickets in the United Kingdom. Varisu has already crossed Rs 300 crore mark in its total pre-release business.

Advertisement

The film’s trailer has crossed 3.6 crore views on YouTube. Now, it is all set to hit the theatres on January 12, and moviegoers have huge expectations from Vijay after his previous film, Beast, failed to impress them. Apart from Thalapathy Vijay, Varisu also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, R Sarathkumar, Prakash Raj, Sangeetha and Jayasudha in prominent roles. The film’s music is composed by S Thaman and its cinematography is helmed by Karthik Palani.

Read all the Latest Movies News here