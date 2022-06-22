Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu First Look Poster Released

Today, on his birthday, Thalapathy Vijay released the first look of his upcoming movie, Varisu on Twitter. While fans were excited after looking at the much-awaited first look poster of the film, fans were also upset with Vijay’s co-star of the movie, Rashmika Mandanna who was late in sharing the poster.

Thalapathy Vijay released the first look at 6:01, meanwhile, Rashmika, who stars opposite the actor, released the first look a bit late. The incident caused a stir among Vijay’s fans.

Apart from Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, Prabhu, Sarath Kumar, Prakash Raj, Jayasudha, Srikanth, Shaam, Yogi Babu, Sangeetha, and Samyuktha play important parts in Varisu. According to reports, Vijay will appear in the film in an unseen avatar. The film’s production is now ongoing in Chennai. The film is set to release on Pongal, in 2023.

Fans expressed excitement for the movie after its first-look release. One fan wrote, ‘Waiting for the mass comeback,’ with another adding ‘This will be a superhit too’.

Vijay is set to be seen in Thalapathy 66 next. The makers of the film are planning to launch the title and first look poster of the film today, on the special occasion of the actor’s birthday. Directed by Vamshi Paidipally, the movie will also see Rashmika Mandanna in the lead.

Apart from starring in South Indian films, Thalapathy Vijay has also appeared in a few Bollywood films, notably Akshay Kumar’s Rowdy Rathore. The crowd praised Thalapathy’s performance in his most recent Netflix feature, Beast, which premiered on April 13.

Previously, the Common Display Picture of the actor was released by its makers, which is now being used by fandoms for Vijay’s birthday.

Sharing on her Twitter channel, Vijay’s Beast co-star Pooja Hedge wished the actor and wrote, ‘Super happy and excited to launch the Common DP to celebrate Thalapathy Vijay sir’s 48th Birthday’.

