Thalapathy Vijay’s Varisu OTT Release: Here’s What We Know

Varisu, starring Thalapathy Vijay and Rashmika Mandanna, is performing exponentially well at the box office. The film has grossed over Rs 210 crore at the box office worldwide while in the domestic market it is inching closer to Rs 150 crore mark. The movie had collected an astounding Rs 131 crore in India as of January 19, despite facing tough competition from Tamil superstar Ajith’s Thunivu. Over the weekend, the movie is sure to pick more steam at the box office.

Both Thunivu and Varisu hit the big screen the same day on January 11. Varisu continues its impressive performance on day ten after its release.

Here comes another update from Varisu. Soon the family drama will be released on the OTT platform. A source from the industry said that Varisu’s producer has signed an agreement with Amazon Prime for its digital release. Rumours are rife though there is no official confirmation from team Varisu or Amazon Prime regarding the OTT release date.

Varisu’s television premiere dates are also out, according to a few reports. E-Times claimed that the movie’s television premiere is on April 14. However, the producers haven’t decided on the channel for its TV release.

Other reports also claimed that Thunivu and Varisu may hit digital space on the same day. The markers of Thunivu have signed a deal with Netflix and the release date has been tentatively fixed for February 10, according to a Jagran report.

Director Vamshi Paidipally’s Varisu, in the meantime, has surpassed the collection of Vijay’s last film Beast’s box office collection in the United Kingdom. Ramesh Bala, a trade analyst, posted on Twitter “At the #UAE Box office, #Varisu has grossed $841,082till Jan 15th.. It beats the lifetime collections of #Beast - $822,754 (sic)."

On the work front Thalapathy Vijay is teaming up with director Lokesh Kanagaraj for his next project. This will be the second collaboration of Kanagaraj and Vijay after the 2021 blockbuster movie Master. Bollywood star Sanjay Dutt will also play an important role in this movie. The official unveiling of the movie is expected soon.

