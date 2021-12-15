Thalapthy Vijay, Keerthy Suresh 'Most Tweeted About' Actors of 2021 From South Industry

Thalapthy Vijay was the “most tweeted about" actor of 2021 in the South Indian entertainment industry, Twitter India announced recently. His super hit film ‘Master’ is the most tweeted about South Indian movie of 2021. This came to light after the official handle of Twitter India on December 12 released this year’s round-up on South Indian entertainment. Vijay does not tweet regularly, nor is he very active on any other social media platform. However, his fan following is enough to keep the actor on the top list of Twitter India trends.

According to the list “best from South Indian entertainment in 2021," released by Twitter India, Vijay is followed by actors Pawan Kalyan, Mahesh Babu, Suriya and Jr NTR. The list has put Allu Arjun in the 6th position, followed by superstar Rajinikanth, Ram Charan, Dhanush and Ajith.

Advertisement

Twitter India has also released a list of ‘Most Tweeted About South Indian Movies in 2021’. Vijay’s film ‘Master’ has topped the list. It is followed by Ajith’s ‘Valimai’, and Vijay’s upcoming film ‘Beast’ in the second and third positions respectively.

Beast will mark the 65th film of Vijay’s career and is said to be a gangster thriller. In the Tamil film directed by Nelson Dilipkumar, Pooja Hegde is paired with Vijay. The film is expected to release in June 2022.

Other films on the list are – Jai Bhim, RRR, Sarkaru Vaari Paata, Pushpa, Doctor and KGF: Chapter 2.

Advertisement

Among the list of ‘2021 most talked about actors (female) in South Indian Entertainment, actress Keerthy Suresh has topped the list. Pooja Hegde and Samantha are in the second and third positions respectively. The list also includes Kajal Aggarwal, Malavika Mohanan, Rakul Preet, Sai Pallavi, Tamannaah, Anushka Shetty and Anupama Parameswaran.

Read all the Latest News, Breaking News and Coronavirus News here.