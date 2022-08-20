Thalapthy Vijay’s Vijay Makkal Iyakkam Serves Free Food in Puducherry

Thalapathy Vijay has been reigning in the hearts of millions not only with his profound acting prowess and killer dance moves but also because of his humble personality. He commemorated the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam social welfare organization in July 2009, carrying out philanthropic work.

Recently, the Vijay Makkal Iyakkam organised a lunch program for the general public in Puducherry. The members associated with the organisation served food during a festival held in Puducherry’s Ariyankuppam town. The event was attended by the Chief Executive of Vijay Makkal Iyakkam, Bushi Anand.

Vijay Makkal Iyakkam has been providing free food to several people across Tamil Nadu during special occasions and festivals. A chain of free restaurants is also being conducted under the organisation.

Advertisement

Talking about Vijay, the superstar has earned quite a reputation for himself with several notable action films to his name like Mersal, Vigil, Theri, and Wanted Baghi to list a few. Vijay is currently enjoying the success of his film Beast, which has received a positive response from the audience and critics alike. It grossed a total of 237 crores worldwide.

Vijay will next be seen in director Lokesh Kanagaraj’s upcoming drama film Varisu opposite popular Tollywood actress Rashmika Mandanna.

Earlier, Lokesh revealed that he was experimenting with some new techniques with the film Varisu. Reports claim that the upcoming drama will not include any catchy dialogues, soundtracks, or even mushy romantic scenes.

Further information regarding the film has been kept under tight wraps.

Read the Latest News and Breaking News here