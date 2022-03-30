Thalattu Promo: Will Vijay and Thayamma’s Plan Work?

Thalattu is one of the most popular television shows. The daily soap has managed to earn a place in the hearts of the viewers within a short span of time. It was first aired on April 26, 2021. The show, directed by Haris Adithya, is headlined by Shruthi Raj and Krishna. Fans just love the on-screen chemistry of Vijayakrishnan and Isaipriya.

In the latest development, Vijay has sent his wife back home to take care of his mother. But then the news of Isaipriya’s pregnancy has changed Vijay’s mind. He wants her back. Seems normal, right? Here comes the twist. Isai has placed a condition in front of him, stating that she will only return if Vijay accepts his mother.

Meanwhile, Vijay’s mother informs him that she would pretend to be liked by Vijay in order to persuade Isai that everything is okay between Vijay and her.

Now, a new promo has also been released. Thayamma serves coffee to Vijay, who then speaks respectfully to her. This seemed to satisfy Isai. Now, we must wait to watch how Thayamma and Vijay’s plan plays out and how the series progresses.

Vijay plays an important role in the storyline. The story portrays how Vijay, Isai, and their child live up to the stereotype of a happy family. As an abandoned kid, he yearned for his mother’s affection because he was sent away at a young age. Vijay yearns for a mother’s affection and, as a result, despises his unknown mother. He is a victim of treachery inside his family.

Supporting actors include Mohan Sharma, Sri Latha, Sandra Babu, Kiran, Rishi Keshav, Dharini, Haripriya, Sarvesh, Tharshika, Bharatha Naidu, Suresh Joshua, Arunkumar Padmanabhan, Meenakshi, Vincent Roy, Navindhar, Rekha Angelina, and Tina. The series was created by Shankar Venkataraman. Banumurugan and Vijayapaandi turned up the volume on the camera. Thalattu’s theme song was sung by Saindhavi.

