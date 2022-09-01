Thangar Bachan, GV Prakash and Vairamuthu to Work on Karumegangal Kalaiginrana's Music

Popular Tamil lyricist and poet Vairamuthu has been roped in by the makers of Karumegangal Kalaiginrana to write lyrics for the songs that will be composed by actor-musician GV Prakash. The film is directed by Thangar Bachan, who is making a comeback to direction after a hiatus. He is known for films like Azhagi (2002), Onbadhu Roobai Nottu (2007), and many more.

The veteran lyricist, film director, and composer has started working on the music of the project. Earlier today, Vairamuthu shared a video of the same, featuring three of them discussing the film’s music. Additionally, in his Tweet, Vairamuthu also shared a deep message.

Take a look:

The upcoming Tamil film stars filmmaker-turned-actors Bharathiraja, Gautham Vasudev Menon, and Malayalam actress Mamata Mohan Das in lead roles. The film will also have Yogi Babu essaying a key role. Apart from composing the music, GV will be seen playing the protagonist, too, in the movie. The upcoming family drama also showcases the talents of SA Chandrasekar and RV Udhayakumar.

Karumegangal Kalaiginrana went on floors in Kumbakonam on July 25. The team plans to shoot in Chennai and Rameswaram as well.

On the technical front, Ekhambaram is handling cinematography for the film, while Muthuraj Thangavel is in charge of art direction.

According to D. Veerasakthi, who is producing the film under the VAU Media Entertainment banner said that the movie will showcase a beautiful bond shared by a few people, who all are from different walks of life.

Thangar Bachan has earlier shared that the film is based on a short story that he had penned back in 2003 and recently converted into a script.

Interestingly, the well-known Tamil filmmaker’s previous movies, including Onbadhu Roobai Nottu, Azhagi, and Ammavin Kaipesi, are also based on his own literary work.

