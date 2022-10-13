Thank God Diwali Trailer: Ajay Devgn As Modern Day Chitragupta Gives Life Advice to Sidharth Malhotra

After piquing the curiosity of fans by unveiling an intriguing trailer of the film Thank God, which received a mixed response, the makers of the Ajay Devgn starrer have dropped a special Diwali trailer. The Thank God Diwali trailer features Sidharth as a common man, Ajay as modern-day Chitragupta and Rakul Preet Singh as a Police official.

The one-minute-fifty-nine-second trailer clip begins with Ajay Devgn playing a game with Sidharth Malhotra and gives us a glimpse of a few sins committed by Sidharth’s character. While the trailer is funny in bits and parts, it ends with Ajay’s character giving a valuable life lesson to Sid. He tells Sid a joke that he had told him already Sid says how many times would he laugh at the same joke, to which Ajay responded, “If we won’t laugh at the same joke once, then why do we worry about the same problems all the time?"

Check out the trailer here:

Thank God recently get embroiled in a controversy with many on social media calling for its boycott. A case has been filed in Uttar Pradesh against the lead actors and the director, Indra Kumar, for hurting the feelings of the Kayastha community.

According to reports, a lawyer named Himanshu Srivastava has filed a case in a Jaunpur court against the actors and the director. The petitioner claims that the movie’s trailer insults and hurts the feelings, particularly those of the Kayastha community.

Ajay Devgn impersonates Lord Chitragupta and makes fun using “objectionable languages", alleged the petitioner. According to the petitioner, Chitragupta is known as the “Lord of Karma who keeps a record of an individual’s virtues and sins" and wrong portrayal of him hurts the religious feelings. However, the makers of the film are yet to respond to the petition. Many also raised their voices against the movie on social media platforms and #BoycottThankgod started trending on Twitter on September 15. A user wrote, “I am a Kayastha. I will not tolerate mockery of my god Chitragupta Maharaj. Don’t care if the public makes it a super hit film. I will boycott it."

The worldwide premiere of Thank God, which is backed by T-Series and Maruti International, is set for October 25. The movie will also have competition at the box office from the October 24 release of Ram Setu, which stars Jacqueline Fernandez and Akshay Kumar.

