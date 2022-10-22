Kapil Sharma Pulls Ajay Devgn's Legs During Thank God Promotion on His Show, Read to Know How

Ajay Devgn has a packed schedule ahead of him. The actor is gearing up for a grand Diwali release of his upcoming comedy Thank God followed by the much-awaited thriller drama Drishyam 2. As he has been busy promoting his film, the actor graced the stage of The Kapil Sharma Show along with the rest of the cast including Sidharth Malhotra, Rakul Preet Singh and the director Indra Kumar. Needless to say that led to a zany laugh-riot.

In the latest promo of the upcoming episode, the ace comedian asks the Singham actor if he had agreed to do Thank God so he could grab another award or perhaps a new floor in some posh building. To this, the actor redirects the question to Kumar. Also, Sharma cracked a joke at Singh for being present in almost all films these days.

Advertisement

He exclaimed, “Diwali mein har mithaai ki dukaan mein Kaju Katli zaroor milegi, vaise hi har badi Hindi film, aapko Rakul Preet zaroor milegi (During Diwali, you will find Kaju Katli in every sweet shop. Similarly, in every big Hindi film, you will find Rakul Preet)." The comedian’s comment compelled the audience to break into an uproarious laughter.

On the other hand, Kapil took a dig at Sidharth Malhotra for starring in films in which his character dies. For instance, Sidharth’s last critically acclaimed Shershah and now Thank God where the protagonist meets with an accident and is transferred into an other-worldy realm helmed by a mysterious character named CG(formerly named Chitragupt). The fun-filled episode is slated to air this weekend.

Advertisement

Thank God is a remake of Anders Matthesen’s Norwegian film Sorte Kugler (2009). The story revolves around an egoistic real estate broker in huge debts, who meets with an accident. As he gains consciousness, he realises that he is in heaven. Chitragupta appears in front of him and informs him that he will have to play a “Game Of Life". If he manages to win, he will be sent back to earth and if he loses, he will be sent to hell. The film is set to release on October 25 and would clash with Akshay Kumar’s Ram Setu.

Read all the Latest Movies News here