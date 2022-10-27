Thank God Not Preachy At All; An Important Movie Post Pandemic, Says Writer Aakash Kaushik

Thank God, starring Sidharth Malhotra, Ajay Devgn and Rakul Preet Singh, hit the theatres on October 25, a day before Diwali. The film opened to mixed responses upon its release and got a decent start at the box office as it collected around Rs 9 crore on day 1. Now, its writer, Aakash Kaushik, has opened up about scripting the fantasy comedy, which revolves around a man hanging between life and death, and what kind of challenges he faced while taking on an unusual concept.

“There was a pressure to do a good job. When you have been given such a big film so it’s your responsibility that you do your job to the best. And with the film like this, it has beautiful teachings. There are two things- ek achhi baat hoti hai aur ek achhi baat kehne ka tarika hota hai… that’s very important because you can easily go very preachy. So, I was putting special efforts to make sure that we don’t go preachy anywhere in this film so that was the main pressure. Also, today with social media everybody can actually brutally go on and say anything they want but you have to live in the times and be okay with it," said Aakash about the dilemma of writing a comedy in today’s time.

Talking about how more often than not films are judged and scrutinised even before their release, Kaushik said, “I think it’s part and parcel of the game. I don’t believe in sulking about that. Of course, it is unfair, but the fact is then the kind of love also you get if you do something well is amazing. I got a lot of love for Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2. So, when people shower praise and love it gets balanced. And that is the field that we’ve chosen."

Kaushik further spoke about the possible reason why Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 clicked with the audiences and performed tremendously well at the box office. The Anees Bazmee directed horror comedy, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2, ended its run at the box office with a worldwide gross of Rs 250 crore.

“I don’t know for some reason whatever I watch on OTT, it’s all dark and gritty. There is hardly anything light over there. And I feel people have gone through a lot of stress and misery during the pandemic and now they want to be happy. So, I feel this genre is the need of the hour. In fact, Thank God was supposed to happen earlier, but it got postponed due to the pandemic and we all felt whatever happened, happened for the best. Thank God is a very important film post pandemic because it will make you realise so many things, from your relationship with the people around you to your relationship with God. And most importantly, it will make you feel happy."

Thank God, directed by Indra Kumar, is currently running in the theatres.

