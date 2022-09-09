Thank God Trailer: Ajay Devgn As Chitragupta Plays 'Game Of Life' With Common Man Sidharth Malhotra

After much wait and anticipation, the trailer of Ajay Devgn, Sidharth Malhotra and Rakul Preet Singh starrer slice-of-life film Thank God got finally released on Friday and it has definitely piqued the interest of fans and movie buffs alike. Helmed by Indra Kumar who has previously churned out fan favourites like Masti and Dhamaal seems to be back with a social comedy that wholeheartedly incorporates the lore of Chitragupt and Yamlok.

The trailer shows Shershah star Sidharth Malhotra meeting with the car accident from the get-go and finding himself surrounded by otherworldly personalities in Yamlok. However, what actually manages to steal the show is Ajay Devgn’s swagalicious entry as Chitragupta in a quirky salt-and-pepper beard who single-handedly deals a blow by acquainting Sidharth Malhotra with his various flaws like anger, jealousy, lust and more. The quirky trailer also teased the Hindi version of Sri Lankan singer Yohani’s viral hit from 2021 Manike Mage Hithe.

The description of the trailer read, “Iss Deepawali Hoga, Sabhi Karmo Ka Hisaab (All good and bad deeds will be calculated this Diwali). A man, full of all sins and confusion reaches ‘Yamlok’ where Chitragupt offers him to play a game of life. Mr Indra Kumar promises to put all the viewers on a hilarious rollercoaster ride with #ThankGod."

Check out the trailer here:

Several fans who are excited and stoked after the release of the trailer also expressed their thoughts. One of them wrote, “The comedy part OMG! Laughing like hell", another one commented, “Sid in comedy roles is what I need". Someone also said, “Woohoo Woohoo! It’s finally here. The concept is so different and full of humour. Can’t wait for THANK GOD to release now."

Rakul Preet Singh, who plays the leading lady in Thank God had recently talked about the film in one of interactions with a media portal. She had said, “It’s a comedy and (has) a lot of emotion. I just happened to see the film about two weeks back and I walked out with the feeling that we really wanted the audience to go through (it). It touches your heart, and it’s like a Munnabhai-(MBBS)-meets-Oh-My-God space; not that it’s got anything to do with that but that’s the space. I think it’s entertaining and I think people will hopefully go to the theaters to watch it".

Thank God is bankrolled by T-Series and Maruti International and scheduled for a worldwide release on October 25. The film will also experience a Box Office clash with Akshay Kumar and Jacqueline Fernandes starrer Ram Setu that is slated to release on October 24.

