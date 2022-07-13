Thank You: Naga Chaitanya Plays 3 Different Roles In The Film; Here's What Producer Dil Raju Has To Say

Naga Chaitanya is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Thank You. The movie is set to release in theatres on 22nd July. And as the much-awaited film is nearing its release date, we are getting to know some interesting facts about it. A previous report suggested that the actor will be seen as a fan of Mahesh Babu in one segment of the film. Now, a new report suggests that the Laal Singh Chaddha star will be seen in three different roles in the movie.

As per a report by Bollywood Life, speaking at the Thank You trailer launch, producer Dil Raju confirmed Chaitanya playing three variations in the film. He said, “This movie is like a feast for Akkineni’s fans. Naga Chaitanya will be seen in three variations in the film. Even after coming out of the theatre, we will travel with the emotions of Chaitanya’s character. After Josh, I wanted to give Chaitu a film he would remember for the rest of his life. It ends with this film. This movie will be remembered in everyone’s hearts. Everyone who has seen this movie will walk out of the theater with the feeling that they have seen a wonderful movie."

Naga Chaitanya also delved into the aforementioned multiple variations of his role in the movie and said, “Seeing the love and energy of the fans makes me want to do whatever is difficult. An opportunity to make a film like Thank You rarely comes. There are many layers to my characters in this. I am confident that this movie will definitely win everyone’s hearts."

Besides Naga Chaitaya, the Telugu movie Thank You also stars Raashi Khanna and Malavika Nair as dual female leads. It’s directed by Vikram Kumar of Manam, 24 and Gang Leader fame.

Currently, Naga Chaitanya is awaiting the release of Aamir Khan-starrer Laal Singh Chaddha, in which he’s plays a key role. Chaitanya had joined the team as a replacement for actor Vijay Sethupathi, who was originally signed to play the character. The movie will mark Chaitanya’s Bollywood debut and will show him as the titular character’s close friend.

