Thapki Pyaar Ki Fame Aakash Ahuja: 'Glad I Wasn't Approached For Kangana Ranaut's Lock Upp' | Exclusive

Aakash Ahuja was last seen in the second season of the popular show Thapki Pyaar Ki. Since the show has now ended, in an exclusive conversation with News18.com, the actor talked about his future plans. He revealed that he is not just open to working in television, but has been in talks for OTT shows too. The actor also talked about Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp and revealed why he will never enter a reality show like this one. Aakash Ahuja also talked about social media trolling and shared his mantra to deal with it.

How has life been after Thapki Pyaar Ki? What have you been doing?

Advertisement

I have been giving auditions ever since we got the news that the show was going off-air. I have been in talks with a lot of people, going through scripts and doing self-tests. I am just trying to make my time as productive as I can. I am finally getting time to work out after six months, work out in peace otherwise I was always looking at the clock. I think every project that I have come across in the past 15 days, I have got a very positive response. I think I am being a little skeptical. I want to do a good script and that has always been my goal.

Are you looking for a project on TV only or are you open for OTT too?

I am open to OTT. There are OTT projects as well because that is where I come from. My last TV show before Thapki was 4-5 years ago. There are projects but I am not sidelining TV or anything. I am still okay with the TV and I am looking forward to facing the camera again.

Have you been approached for Kangana Ranaut’s Lock Upp?

Advertisement

No, I am very glad that I have not been approached for that show because I like to keep my private life to myself. I like to sell my craft not myself. I don’t think you will ever get to see me either in Bigg Boss or Lock Upp.

Do you think television is still all about saas-bahu drama and therefore there are not many challenging roles for male actors?

That’s very true and that was the idea in Thapki Pyaar Ki as well. If you stick to your skills, craft and your performance, people who are writing appreciate good work. As you know in TV, the script can change anytime, any day. It depends upon how you are playing your character. I am very confident and focused on what I need to do. Because in the end, those things are not in our hands.

Advertisement

Do you plan to work in Bollywood movies? Which actress do you wish to share the screen with?

Advertisement

My Bollywood debut happened in 2019 in a film called Pal Pal Dil Ke Paas. I would love to work with Mrunal Thakur. Right now I don’t think there’s any difference between OTT and Bollywood. Bollywood has become OTT for now. It’s very hard for us as actors to pinpoint what we want to do. I am just glad that I get to choose among whatever I get. That’s enough for now.

Do you think there’s hesitation among filmmakers to cast TV actors?

Advertisement

We cannot blame them but it’s not right to categorise an actor. We grow, we learn each day. They might have been judging today’s actors on the basis of how TV actors must have done in the past. Like how TV actors must have performed in front of them. I do not believe in categorising anybody. There are no TV actors, there are just actors. I think your audition clip does it for you and it can do for you. You do not need to come from somewhere or have anybody’s reference. I think if you just stick to your script and your performance, that will do your job.

Has anybody told you that you are fit for television and not for Bollywood?

Not yet. I think Thapki was my television big thing. I am just scared that it might categorise me as a television actor after all the memes that have been there all around.

Do you face social media trolling? What is your mantra to deal with it?

Oh yes, I have and it’s just sad to see that people have so much time to waste. I think these are the same people who have a kind of attachment to us and to our characters. They tend to take things a little personally which is sweet but it can turn dirty or grey.

Does social media trolling impact your mental well-being?

No, I don’t let all that happen. I block them the moment I feel it’s too much. There’s a policy. I block them. I give them 10-15 days and then I unblock them. Till now this has worked for me. When I joined Thapki Pyaar Ki, fans of previous actors of the show trolled me. I blocked them and after a month I unblocked them and they had my name in their (social media) account. Which is very sweet. I think even fans need time. They are innocent. They are not bad people. They just get very emotional and get carried away.

What are some of the harshest comments you have read on your social media posts?

Harsh comments make me laugh because that’s the kind of language I would use if I was allowed to be myself on social media. People write anything, ‘go die’, ‘go kill yourself’, ‘you are useless’ and whatnot.

How do your parents react to you being trolled on social media?

I think they are mature enough and so am I. We don’t take these personally. It will be my request to everyone in this world to not take social media seriously. We should try to take our real life, emotions, and people seriously. People get stuck on who is following them and who is not following them. I think it is not relevant.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.