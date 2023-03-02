The second season of Shark Tank India 2 is making headlines every day for some of the unique pitched by several companies and our Sharks’ reactions to it. In one of the recent episodes, the Sharks Anupam Mittal, Peyush Bansal, Namita Thapar, Vineeta Singh, Aman Gupta and Amit Jain got quite a quirky pitch from two entrepreneurs. Harsh Khemani and Varun Todi, who run a gift-based company, talk about their bedroom gifts to the sharks. Named ‘Oye Happy’ the brand specialised in naughty bedroom gifts. They also bring personalised gifts for the shark and ask for Rs 50 lakhs for 1% equity with a valuation of Rs 50 crores.

After hearing about the bedroom gifts, Anupam Mittal says, “Thappad maar ke ghar se nikala nahi?" (Did your family members not slap you and throw out of the house). To this, the entrepreneurs inform that their family members are not aware of this. Namita Thapar then asks them how they came up with this concept, to which Anupam says, “Frustration se." However, the sharks did not offer any deal.

The second season of Shark Tank India premiered on January 2 on Sony TV. Sharks’ panel include Namita Thapar, executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals, Peyush Bansal, CEO of Lenskart, Anupam Mittal, founder of Shaadi.com, Vineeta Singh, CEO of SUGAR Cosmetics and Aman Gupta, Co-Founder and CMO at boAt Lifestyle. Replacing Ashneer Grover in season two is Amit Jain, co-founder of CarDekho.

