That Was Enough': Aamir Khan Reveals His Fee for Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak

Bollywood star Aamir Khan is hailed as one of the most versatile actors in the cine industry. With every film, the actor has delivered something different to the audience for them to ponder upon. From a proud Indian in Lagaan to a strict father in Dangal, and the most understanding teacher in Taare Zameen Par, Aamir’s on-screen characters have always struck a chord with us. Although the Mr Perfectionist of Bollywood has now attained stardom, Aamir had a struggling life during the initial days of his career.

In an interaction with the storytelling platform Humans of Bombay, the actor recalled his first film as a lead actor and an assistant director in Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak. He revealed that he was paid a sum of Rs 1,000 per month for his role. Additionally, the Laal Singh Chaddha actor also emphasized that more than awards it was the experience of “making a film" that he enjoyed the most.

“I don’t care about awards. I shouldn’t be speaking like this but I had doubts regarding the awards. I didn’t have so much regard for them. Winning them was not that big a moment for me, but the experience of making the film was a big moment for me. Mansoor is a very fine director, with a very fine mind. I learned a lot, my growth was very fast. I wasn’t just their actor on that set, I was the first AD as well. I earned Rs 1000 a month, and during that time, that was enough for me," Aamir shared.

Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak, later on, bagged seven Filmfare awards, taking the 57-year-old to instant fame. In this context, Aamir recounted how the audience would flock to the multiplexes making him an “overnight star." However, being the perfectionist that he is, Aamir found his work to be just “average."

“…Youth and families flocked to the theatres, I was shocked, I thought my work was very average. I liked Juhi (Chawla) and Mansoor’s work, but not mine. So my first film was a super hit and I became an overnight star to my surprise. I didn’t know what stardom was, but things changed because I couldn’t travel freely anymore," said the PK star.

Helmed by Mansoor Khan, Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak starred Aamir Khan and Juhi Chawla as leads. The romantic drama revolves around a madly-in-love couple who elope after their families raise objections to their relationship. What follows is a tale of love, heartbreak, and loss. The 1988 film proved to be a resounding success, minting crores at the box office.

