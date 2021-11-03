That's the Power of Shah Rukh Khan: Fans Say as Burj Khalifa Lights Up for SRK's Birthday

On Tuesday, November 2, one of the biggest stars in Bollywood and overseas, Shah Rukh Khan turned a year older. As the King Khan of the industry turned 56 yesterday, wishes started pouring in from all quarters. While his industry friends and colleagues like Karan Johar, Salman Khan, Malaika Arora, Alia Bhatt, Kareena Kapoor Khan among countless others took to social media to shower love on him, his countless fans gathered in front of Mannat to catch a glimpse of their favourite superstar.

Fans all over the country, too, celebrated in their respective places in their own way. The birthday wishes and celebrations did not stop just there as like every year, the magnificent Burj Khalifa of Dubai lit up to celebrate Shah Rukh Khan.

Businessman Mohamed Alabbar took to his official Twitter handle to share the video of the World’s Tallest Building displaying a message for King Khan. The video started with ‘Happy Birthday Shah Rukh’ written on the building, which was later followed by a message written, ‘We (heart emoji) you,’ along with a photo of the star. The song Tujh Dekha Toh Yeh Jaana Saman from Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge played in the background.

Several fans retweeted the video and Tweeted clips from it to express their love for the actor. One user wrote, “Third time World’s tallest building wishes world’s biggest movie star on his birthday ,that’s the power of Shah Rukh Khan #KingKhan #BurjKhalifa," whereas another fan wrote, “First Actor in the world to get wished by Burj Khalifa 3 Times in a Row. G.O.A.T Of Indian Cinema @iamsrk"

It is not the first time that Burj Khalifa lit up for the actor’s birthday. Last year, the actor had posted a picture posing in front of the world’s tallest building (Burj Khalifa) that was lit and flashed, “Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan."

Meanwhile, yesterday, the superstar acknowledged the patience of his admirers by sending biscuits and water bottles to them, raising hopes among them that he might make an appearance in the evening. Some fans had been waiting since his birthday eve to catch a glimpse of him.

