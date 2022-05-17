Thavamai Thavamirundhu To Kireedam, 4 Tamil Films Based On Father-Son Bond

A lot of Tamil films have beautifully described the essence of a father-son relationship. These films are still cherished a lot by the audience. And therefore, why not revisit a list of such films

Thavamai Thavamirundhu (2005)

Thavamai Thavamirundhu, written and directed by Cheran, shows how a father strives hard for the well-being of his children. Heartfelt performances by actors, coupled with beautiful music, made this film a huge hit among the audience. Songs such as Ore Oru Oorukkulle, Naane Tholaintha Kathai and others composed by Sabesh-Murali are cherished even today.

Advertisement

RELATED NEWS Filmmaker AL Vijay and Wife R Aishwarya Welcome Their First Child Amid Lockdown

Kireedam (2007)

Kireedam narrates the story of Shakthi, who wants to be in the police just like his father. Kireedam was directed by A.L. Vijay. The film was a remake of a Malayalam film by the same name. The film was applauded for depicting an emotional storyline where a father channelises all his efforts in making his son a police officer.

Trisha Krishnan had a small role in this film but her character struck a chord with the audience. Trisha was nominated for Vijay Awards in the favourite heroine category.

Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga (2013)

Kedi Billa Killadi Ranga narrated the story of two friends wanting to contest elections. Sivakarthikeyan, who enacted Patta Murugan’s character in the film, finally contests elections but loses, unfortunately. Unable to bear Murugan’s failure, his father dies by suicide. This was followed by a heart touching song Dheivangal as Murugan remembers his father.

Advertisement

Santhosh Subramaniyam (2008)

Santhosh Subramaniyam narrates the story of a Santhosh, who wishes to live life on his terms. The only hindrance to this dream is his father’s overprotective nature. The twist in this story comes when Santhosh falls in love with a girl but is not accepted by his father.

Will Santhosh muster the courage to fight for his love or not forms the premise of this story. Jayam Ravi and Genelia D’ Souza, the lead pair of the film, were nominated for several awards.

Read all the Latest News , Breaking News and IPL 2022 Live Updates here.