The Adam Project Review: Ryan Reynolds Wants to Save the Planet in This Pulse-pounding Adventure

The Adam Project

Director: Shawn Levy

Cast: Ryan Reynolds, Walker Scobell, Mark Ruffalo

When you walk into a James Bond adventure, you know very well that it is pure make-believe. What Bond does and achieves are by no means humanly possible. Yet, you sit through it – the latest, No Time to Die, is 156 minutes long! — maybe with a bag of popcorn, crunching it so hard that the person next to you squirms, and let yourself into the world of fantasy. Ryan Reynolds’ latest outing, The Adam Project, now on Netflix, may not work like a Bond thriller, but has all the trappings of it. And, it is science-fiction stuff.

Already into two of Netflix’s biggest entertainers, Red Notice and 6 Underground, Reynolds is Adam in his latest film, helmed by Shawn Levy (Stranger Things, Real Steel, Night at the Museum). It begins in 2050 and goes back and forth with two other goalposts, 2018 and 2022.

Seemingly an adventure in time travel, The Adam Project has some profound observations to make. It talks about illegal off-shore accounts (Remember the Panama Papers?) and, more importantly, the way we have messed up with mother Earth. The ongoing and debilitating Coronavirus pandemic has made many of us realise this: how tampering with Nature has a telling effect on our lives.

The movie begins with 12-year-old Adam Reed (a delightfully mischievous Walker Scobell) trying to get over the death of his father, Louis Reed (Mark Ruffalo), in an accident a year earlier. Now, he and his mother (Jennifer Garner) are what the family is all about. And, then life takes a dramatic, almost a magical turn.

When Adam walks into his garage one night while his mom is away on a date with her colleague, he finds a wounded pilot hiding there. Surprise, surprise, the man turns out to be the older version of boy Adam from sometime in future, where time travel is just starting.

The pilot has placed his life in peril to embark on a secret journey into the past to set things right, save the planet from the dangers of time travel and maybe find his father.

The movie, despite its action sequences choreographed with breathtaking beauty, is in the end a story about love, loss and coming to terms with life’s inevitability. The two – Boy Adam and Man Adam – cross one hurdle after another, including men and women who want to stop the two from carrying out their mission. The two want to destroy time travel, and herein lies an important message for us mankind. You may very well guess what this can be.

Written by Jonathan Tropper, T.S. Nowlin and Jennifer Flackett in 2012, The Adam Project was filmed in Vancouver (Canada), and as long as you try and not find logical explanations, there is a lot of takeaway in it. And, of course, a lot of pulse pounding fun watching the Adams ward off their enemies. Never a dull moment, really, never.

