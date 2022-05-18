The Archies Cast Video Gets More Dislikes Than Likes on YouTube as Internet Wishes for More Diversity

It seems like the internet is unimpressed with The Archies already. Netflix and Zoya Akhtar recently announced the cast of their upcoming collaboration The Archies. The project instantly became the talk of the town as it marks the debut of three children from the biggest filmi families. Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, Shah Rukh Khan-Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, and late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor are making their Bollywood acting debut with The Archies.

The film also stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. While the memes and criticism have already been doing the rounds, the cast announcement video has received more dislikes than likes. We know, we know, YouTube doesn’t show dislikes anymore but a YouTube extension allows you to see it.

With the help of the extension, it has now been revealed that the announcement has got over 45K likes and over 59K dislikes. One could easily jump to the conclusion that it could be a matter of nepotism — in the last two years we’ve seen several trailers receiving hate just because of a certain starkid on screen. However, this time, it seems the general audience is unimpressed with the representation as well.

Several social media users pointed out that the teaser lacks a connection with the Indian audiences. Some also said that the actors in the frame lack diversity and that they appear to belong to only a certain section of society. The teaser was also termed ‘whitewashed’, referring to the looks of the actors in it.

The internet will have to wait and see if the project does manage to surprise or if it might end up as a disappointment.

The Archies is set to release in 2023. It will be streaming on Netflix.

