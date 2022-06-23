The Archies Co-Stars Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor Arrive for Dance Rehearsals in Casuals, Watch

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan is all set to make her Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s musical drama The Archies. The soon-to-be actress has recently completed the first schedule of her upcoming film in Ooty and is now gearing up for the next one. Apart from Suhana, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also make their debut with The Archies.

Recently, Suhana and Khushi, the on-screen Veronica and Betty, were spotted outside a dance studio in Mumbai. Both were captured by the paparazzi as they made their way to the dance rehearsals for the next schedule.

In the short clip shared by a paparazzi Instagram account, Suhana can be seen donning a casual avatar in lavender tights and a white crop top. She was carrying a side bag and accessorised her look with sunglasses. She donned black flip-flops to her rehearsals. At the same time,

Khushi was looking all like her on-screen character with blonde hair. Khushi came in for the rehearsals in white shorts and a black t-shirt paired with black flip-flops. She was carrying a ton of things in her hand as she made her way to the studio. Both smiled for the paps but didn’t stop to pose.

In The Archies, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya will be playing the role of protagonist Archie Andrews. The star-studded film will also feature Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot in various other roles. The movie is the adaptation of the classic Archies comics and the audience has a lot of expectations from the filmmaker Zoya Akhtar to do justice to the original characters. The film’s shooting began in May this year and is expected to hit the screens next year.

