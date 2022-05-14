The Archies: Presenting Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda As Veronica, Betty, Archie

Zoya Akhtar has unveiled the cast for her upcoming movie “The Archies". The film, which will be released on Netflix, will star Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina.

The announcement featuring the cast and a catchy music track by Ankur Tiwari and the Islanders serves as a glimpse into the world that Zoya promises to bring to life for audiences around the world. The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, promises to have something for every generation.

Sharing the news, Zoya wrote on Instagram: “Ain’t nothing like old school. Grab your gang ’cause the Archies are coming soon on @netflix_in!"

Agastya’s sister Navya Naveli Nanda dropped a red heart emoji on Zoya’s post. Filmmaker Karan Johar also extended his best wishes to the ‘Gully Boy’ director. “This has my full heart! Zo zo zo! You are the best! These incredible kids are going to be so so so good," Karan Johar wrote.

On Monday, Amitabh Bachchan penned a post giving blessings to his grandson Agastya Nanda for his film debut. Amitabh said he was extremely proud as Agastya started filming for the Netflix live-action musical, The Archies.

Agastya is the son of Shweta Bachchan Nanda and businessman Nikhil Nanda. Amitabh took to Twitter and shared a tweet by a fan, which had pictures of Agastya, Suhana and Khushi. He wrote, “Agastya… A new chapter begins in your life and there cannot be greater joy among us all. My blessings my love and my wishes ever .. Do well .. and keep the flag flying."

Netflix has partnered with Archie Comics for the film, which will be set in 1960s India. The Archies is produced by Zoya and her longtime collaborator Reema Kagti under their production house Tiger Baby. Zoya announced the project on social media last year in November.

