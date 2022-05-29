The Archies: Khushi Kapoor Looks Resplendent in Red Skirt as She Poses With Co-Star Vedang Raina in Ooty

The Archies actors are in Ooty working hard for their upcoming film. Between their shoot schedules, they are also sharing photos and videos from the picturesque location with their fans and followers. Recently, Vedang Raina took to his official social media handle to drop a couple of photos from the hill station and one of those also featured late Sridevi’s daughter Khushi Kapoor. In the photo, Khushi looks resplendent in a maroon skirt and a white cozy pullover. He also shared a photo with his co-star Mihir Ahuja.

Sharing the post, he wrote, “Ooty & friends"

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Suhana Khan, who will also be making her Bollywood debut with the Zoya Akhtar film celebrated her birthday in Ooty with her co-stars and friends. The adaptation of The Archies will also see the debut of Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson, Agastya Nanda.

Besides Suhana, Khushi and Agastya, the series film stars Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. It has been reported that Agastya will be playing the role of protagonist Archie Andrews, while Suhana will play Veronica Lodge, and Khushi Kapoor will be playing Betty Cooper. Mihir is going to play the role of Jughead Jones. It is yet to be disclosed what roles will be played by other cast members including Vedang, Yuvraj, and Dot.

Set in the 1960s, the first look of The Archies offers a glimpse into the world that Zoya Akhtar promises to bring to life for audiences around the world. The series will stream on Netflix and comes from Akhtar’s Tiger Baby Films. Described as a “musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves and everything young adult," the Indian adaptation of The Archie comics promises a coming of age tale.

The Archies will stream on Netflix next year.

