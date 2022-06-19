The Archies: Khushi Kapoor Shares Pictures from Ooty, Zoya Akhtar Announces Schedule Wrap; See Pics

One of the most anticipated web series that the audience is excitedly looking forward to is Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Based on the comics of the same name, the director is adapting the story to fit Indian sensibilities. Now, the director has shared a post to announce the schedule wrap of the series. Not just that, actress Khushi Kapoor also shared glimpses from their Ooty schedule.

Taking to her Instagram, Zoya Akhtar shared a picture with the word ‘wrap’ written on it. It is an LED sign and Zoya captioned this picture as, “It’s A Sign #schedulewrap #thankyouooty.". Janhvi and Rhea Kapoor dropped heart emojis to the post, while others put the congratulatory emoji. See the post here:

Khushi Kapoor took to her Instagram story to share a collage of her pictures from the Ooty schedule. One can spot her co-stars Yuvraj Menda and Vendang Raina in the collage as well. Check out the picture here:

Earlier, Suhana Khan and Khushi Kapoor had shared pictures from the Ooty schedule of The Archies. The series, which will release on Netflix, stars Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Janhvi Kapoor’s sister Khushi Kapoor, Amitabh Bachchan’s granddaughter and Shweta Bachchan’s son Agastya Nanda, Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Yuvraj Menda, and Vedang Raina. The official statement of the announcement video read, “The film has the iconic gang of The Archies’ at the center of it, and perfectly matches the youthful energy, hope, and excitement of the sixties era. A musical experience bursting with youth, rebellion, friendships, first loves, and everything young adult, promises to have something for every generation."

The series will release in 2023.

