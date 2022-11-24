The Archies Stars Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Tara Sharma Enjoy Beach Day In This Unseen Pic

The Archies fans have been pretty excited ever since the announcement for a series on the popular comix was announced. The upcoming film is special as it marks the Bollywood debut of Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda, and Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor. On Wednesday, Agastya Nanda celebrated his birthday, and his mom Shweta Bachchan, uncle Abhishek Bachchan, and sister Navya Nanda penned heartfelt notes and shared adorable throwback pictures to wish him. Now, Agastya’s Archies co-star Tara Sharma has shared a belated birthday post from him and has dropped an unseen picture with him, Suhana Khan and others from The Archies cast.

In the picture posted by the Masti actress, we see her alongside Agastya, Suhana, Mihir Ahuja, Vedang Raina as they were all smiles for the picture. In her caption, Tara wrote that the picture was not clicked on set, but was taken on a “break day". The background gives a glimpse of the beach, and while Suhana can be seen in a striped white and blue top, Agastya is dressed in a white tee.

Advertisement

In her caption, Tara Sharma referred to Agastya as ‘Archu beta,’ and wrote that she made her Bollywood debut with Agastya’s uncle Abhishek Bachchan in Om Jai Jagdish and that she is now acting in The Archies with Agastya.

Tara also asked fans to guess her role in The Archies and wrote that it is a pleasure to be working with the cast and that she has a small role in the movie. She also shared that Agastya reminds her of Abhishek Bachchan. “You good naturedly making fun of me on set haaha, reminds me of Abhishek and your polite, gentle warmth and talent is endearing!" she wrote. Tara will be seen playing the role of Agastya Nanda’s mom in the film.

Check out the post here:

Advertisement

Soon after this, a fan tried to decode her role in The Archies and wrote, “@tarasharmasaluja With no doubt, You are playing role of Agastya Nanda’s mother in “The Archies" film 💫."

Speaking about The Archies, directed by Zoya Akhtar, the film is expected to release on Netflix in 2023 and is produced by Tiger Baby and Graphic India. It is based on the popular Archies Comics, and its teaser was released by Zoya Akhtar in May this year.

Read all the Latest Movies News here